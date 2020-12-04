Arjun Rampal shares Thursday vibes with steaming shirtless picture

New Delhi: Soaring the temperature with his shirtless pictures, actor Arjun Rampal on Thursday, sizzled the Instagram as the actor is seen enjoying the Thursday vibes in his recent post.

The 48-year-old star took to Instagram to share a steaming picture on him.In the pictures, the `Om Shanti Om` star sports a long-grown yet neatly trimmed beard while about to wear a grey t-shirt.

The picture captures, side look of Rampal showcasing his chiselled jawline and physique.The `Daddy` star penned a note with the picture thanking fashion photographer Sasha Jairam for clicking his picture and also his partner Gabriella Demetriades for being his stylist.

"On or off? #thursdayvibes ty @sashajairam for this mood and @gabriellademetriades my new fav stylist, stay tuned for more," the actor wrote.

On the work front, Rampal would be seen in upcoming Shailesh Verma helmed Hindi-drama film Nastik, starring Meera Chopra and Harshaali Malhotra.