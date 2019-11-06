Arjun Rampal spotted with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades in Mumbai— Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal and model Gabriella Demetriades are often spotted hanging out in the city, spending quality time together. The couple was spotted on Tuesday night at Mumbai's Khar and was all smiles as the paps went crazy clicking them.

Arjun was dressed in a casual white tee paired with grey joggers and shoes while his girlfriend Gabrielle wore a white top with black jeggings and matching shoes.

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Arjun and Gabriella started dating about a year ago and became parents to a baby boy in July this year. The baby's name was announced by Arjun on Instagram through an adorable post.

Arjun had written, "That gracious thing made of tears, of happiness, gratitude and light. A rainbow appeared into our lives. So blessed we feel, gratitude and abundance of joy. Welcome junior Rampal, into our lives. Thank you all for your graciousness, love and beautiful wishes. Say hello to baby Arik Rampal. #ArikRampal"

For the uninitiated, Arjun was previously married to former Miss India Mehr Jesia. They are parents to two daughters Maahika and Myra. The ex-couple separated in 2018 after 20 years of marriage.