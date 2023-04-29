Arjun Rampal's Girlfriend Gabriella Announces Pregnancy In Style, Flaunts Her Baby Bump

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. Today, Gabriella dropped pictures flaunting her baby bump announcing her second pregnancy. She took to Instagram and surprised fans with the good news but her caption is making fans curious.

In the new pics, the South African model was seen flaunting her baby bump announcing her second pregnancy with boyfriend Arjun Rampal. Gabriella stunned in a brown flowy gown while putting her baby bump on full display. In the caption, she wrote, 'Reality or AI ? Shot by @taras84 creatively directed by us at @stu.dio84 makeup by @sonamdoesmakeup and hair by @makeupbyvishakha wearing @deme_love_'

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. Many congratulated the couple including Arjun and Gabriella's celeb pals. Actress Kajal Aggarwal wrote, 'Congratulations,' Amy Jackson wrote, 'Oh my loveeee!! So so happy for you and your beautiful family.' Amrita Arora and Arjun Rampal dropped heart emoticons.

Arjun and Gabriella have been together for over four years now. In August last year, Arjun shared a video celebrating their fourth anniversary of togetherness. The couple never shies away from flaunting their love for each other on social media.

Arjun Rampal was earlier married to supermodel Mehr Jessia, however, the two announced their separation in May 2018. The couple mutually decided to part ways but continue to stay friends. Arjun and Mehr have two daughters Mahikaa and Myra.

In July 2019, Arjun and Gabriella were blessed with a baby boy Arik.

Gabriella was seen in 2014 release Sonali Cable and was seen in a cameo appearance in the 2016 Telugu film, Oopiri. She has her own design label Deme By Gabriella and several B-Towners don her collection.

Meanwhile, Arjun was recently seen in an action film `Dhaakad` opposite Kangana Ranaut, which failed to impress the audience at the box office. He will be also seen in Abbas Mastaan`s upcoming film `Penthouse` alongside Bobby Deol.

Apart from this, Arjun will be seen in the sports action film `Crakk`.The film also stars Vidyut Jammwal and Jacqueline Fernandez.