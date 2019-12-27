हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Arpita Khan

Arpita Khan admitted to hospital, likely to deliver her second child on Salman Khan's 54th birthday

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has turned a year older today. The actor will be celebrating his 54th birthday and his sister Arpita Khan had decided to make his birthday special by delivering her second child through C-section on his D-Day.

Arpita Khan admitted to hospital, likely to deliver her second child on Salman Khan's 54th birthday

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has turned a year older today. The actor will be celebrating his 54th birthday and his sister Arpita Khan had decided to make his birthday special by delivering her second child through C-section on his D-Day.

Arpita was admitted to hospital at around 8 am on Friday. She was accompanied by her husband Aayush Sharma. It was being speculated that Arpita will deliver her second child through C-section on Salman's birthday.

Confirming the news of their second child, Ayush had told IANS in an interview, "I think the new arrival is always exciting. Arpita and I are expecting our second baby. Ours has been an amazing journey, so it starts all over again. We just can't wait for the baby to arrive."

Aayush and Arpita exchanged marital vows in a grand ceremony in Hyderbad's 5-star hotel Taj Falaknuma Palace on November 18, 2014. They were blessed with their first child Ahil Sharma on March 30, 2016.

On the work front, Aayush who made his Bollywood debut with Loveyatri will next be seen in Karan Lalit Butani's 'Kwatha' along with Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif. 

 

 

Arpita KhanSalman Khan birthdayAyush Sharmaarpita khan child
