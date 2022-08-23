NewsLifestylePeople
SAPNA CHAUDHARY

Arrest warrant against Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary

Sapna Choudhary faces arrest: The case was registered after a celebrity management company, that was managing Sapna, filed a complaint against her and several others including her mother and brother for criminal breach of trust.

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 02:27 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Arrest warrant against Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary

Lucknow: An arrest warrant has been issued against famous Haryanvi and singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary. According to sources, Sapna did not perform at an event in 2018 for which she was paid by organisers in advance. The organisers dragged the matter to court and now the singer will be produced before Lucknow`s ACJM court soon.

The incident dates back to October 13, 2018. More details in this regard are awaited. This is not the first time Sapna has been accused of cheating and breach of trust. In February 2021, Delhi Police`s Economic Offences Wing registered a case against Sapna Choudhary on charges of cheating and breach of trust. 

The case was registered after a celebrity management company, that was managing Sapna, filed a complaint against her and several others including her mother and brother for criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy, cheating and misappropriation of funds.

As per the FIR, the complaint claimed that the popular Haryanvi singer broke an artist management agreement, wherein it was clarified that she would not be working with any other company nor joining any other company, nor have direct or indirect contact with any client of the complainant.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sapna Choudhary (@itssapnachoudhary)

The FIR stated that Sapna breached the agreement and undertook business activities against the terms of the contract. 

 

Live Tv

Sapna Chaudharysapna choudharySapna Choudhary arrestSapna Choudhary arrest warrantSapna Choudhary FIR

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of radical thinking
DNA Video
DNA: Why China upset with India-Taiwan relations?
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rains create flood-like situation in many Indian states
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Patna ADM KK Singh merciless beating of youth
DNA Video
DNA: Youths get beaten with sticks on asking for employment in Bihar
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Understand 'management of life' from Shri Krishna
DNA Video
DNA: When will 'thug' bond of pharma company-doctors break?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is AAP scared if the liquor policy is right?
DNA Video
DNA: Special report on the country's unclaimed treasure