हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arshi Khan

Arshi Khan fears for her engagement to Afghan cricketer after Taliban's takeover

TV actress Arshi Khan says she was to get engaged to an Afghan cricketer who had been chosen by her father and she fears her family may have to call off the engagement because of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Arshi Khan fears for her engagement to Afghan cricketer after Taliban&#039;s takeover
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: TV actress Arshi Khan says she was to get engaged to an Afghan cricketer who had been chosen by her father and she fears her family may have to call off the engagement because of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

She said, "I was to get engaged in October with an Afghanistan cricketer. He had been chosen by my father. But after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, we may have to put an end to the relationship."

Talking about what is clearly an arranged match, Arshi mentions that although she was in touch with her propective fiance, she fears her family may have to call off the engagement. "He was my father's friend's son. We are also on talking terms and are like friends, but now I'm sure my parents will find me an Indian partner."

Arshi said her family's roots were in Afghanistan. She added, "I'm an Afghani Pathan, and my family belongs to the Yusufzai ethnic group. My grandfather had migrated from Afghanistan and was a jailer in Bhopal. My roots are in Afghanistan, but I am very much an Indian citizen, like my parents and grandparents."

Arshi was a contestant on 'Bigg Boss 11' and had re-entered the show as a challenger in its Season 14. She has appeared in several other reality shows and music videos, apart from TV shows such as 'Savitri Devi College & Hospital', 'Vish' and 'Ishq Mein Marjawan'.
 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Arshi KhanMarriageAfghan cricketerBigg Boss fame Arshi
Next
Story

R Madhavan shares adorable pic with son on his 16th birthday, netizens call him 'photocopy of Maddy'

Must Watch

PT14M39S

1 Minute, 1 Khabar: India's first smog tower installed in Delhi