Arshi Khan

Arshi Khan feels blessed to find a teacher in The Great Khali

Arshi Khan, who is learning wrestling from The Great Khali, cannot stop praising him.

Arshi Khan feels blessed to find a teacher in The Great Khali
IANS

Mumbai: Actress Arshi Khan, who is learning wrestling skills from The Great Khali, feels blessed to find a teacher in the form of the ex-WWE fighter. The Big Boss 11 and 14 alum revealed that apart from the sport, Khali also teaches her basic humour to cope up with the challenges of life.

Arshi, who has acted in movies like 'The Last Emperor' and took part in reality shows and daily soaps, shares how Khali has motivated her in life.

She says, "People were urging me to take back my decision to learn wrestling at this point in life. But Khali has made me strong enough to live a life of dreams. He made me trust myself and I feel blessed to find a new teacher in life. Apart from wrestling, there is a lot more to learn from The Great Khali."

Arshi also said that Khali is very much dedicated to the country and its culture.

"The Great Khali is very much dedicated to India and its culture. I am getting to learn so many things with him," she adds.

Arshi will be celebrating Teacher's Day with The Great Khali.

