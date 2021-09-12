हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arshi Khan

Arshi Khan upset after getting trolled for Ganesh Chaturthi wishes

Actress Arshi Khan says she is upset after cyber bullies trolled her for wishing everyone on the Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Arshi Khan upset after getting trolled for Ganesh Chaturthi wishes
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Arshi Khan says she is upset after cyber bullies trolled her for wishing everyone on the Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi.

"In India we all enjoy every festival with joy. My Hindu friends join me on the occasion of Eid and I celebrate Ganpati, Diwali with them. I don't see any issue here. But after I posted pictures of me celebrating Ganpati, people started objecting to it. Some said I'm doing it for publicity, others said it wasn't my festival. Some questioned my religion. I was literally shocked," says Arshi.

 

The actress feels those who create a rift between religions are actually not following God.

"Those who create fights and differences among people on basis of religion they actually don't belong to any religion. They don't follow any God," she says.

 

Arshi Khan is remember for participating in reality TV show 'Bigg Boss'. The actress will be next seen in Bollywood movie 'Trahimam'.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Arshi Khancyber bulliesTrolledGanesh ChaturthiHindu festivalEid
Next
Story

On Kapil Sharma's show Kangana Ranaut revealed that daily 200 FIRs were lodged against her on Twitter

Must Watch

PT5M50S

How safe is Drunk and Drive testing?