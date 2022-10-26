Arslan Goni shares a heartfelt post to wish his 'love' Sussanne Khan on her birthday

Mumbai: Interior designer Sussanne Khan, on Wednesday, turned a year older. Marking her special day, her beau Arslan Goni penned a sweet wish on Instagram.

"Happy happy birthday my love ... I have put it out all there. In the past two years I have felt the same emotions as always just when I was happy I was happier when I was sad I was less sad and when I was in pain I had the strength to take it ..... I want to thank your love. And I pray the child in you always stays alive and spread happiness. Lots of love and happiness. Happy happy birthday. P.s I could not put any other song coz this was the song of the year," he wrote.

Here is the post shared by Arslan:

Arslan also dropped a video featuring his adorable moments spent with Sussanne. Arslan`s wish brought a smile to Sussanne`s face. Replying to him, she commented, "I am sooooo thankful and grateful for you coz u taught me how to fly relentlessly and bring out my best ` Me`... my Babyjaan it`s allll coz of uuuu." Here si the comment of Sussanne:

On her 44th birthday, Sussanne dropped a photo featuring herself, and her two sons - Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan and thanked the boys for "choosing" her as their mother."So scared of getting older. I`m only good at being young... So I play the numbers game. To find a way to say... life has just begun... (angel face and black heart emojis) so will not stop this train and won`t change for a minute the place I am in... Thank you Life, Thank you for making me who I am. With all the flaws and the scars I proudly wear my armour," she wrote. She also added the hashtags `never gonna stop this train` and `older but younger`. Sussanne also wrote for her sons, "PS thank you Raystar and Ridzsky for choosing me as your mom... and forever keeping me `me`."

Here is the post shared by Sussanne:

Sussanne, daughter of actor Sanjay Khan, married Hrithik Roshan in December 2000. The couple has two sons, Hrehaan (born in 2006) and Hridhaan (born in 2008). Hrithik and Sussanne divorced in 2014. Things have been cordial between them since their separation and they continue to co-parent their sons.