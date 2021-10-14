हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan, 5 others shifted to Arthur Road Jail's common cell after testing COVID negative

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in its reply, filed in the special court said that the agency`s investigation has revealed Aryan Khan`s role in illicit procurement and distribution of contraband. 

Pic Courtesy: Viral Bhayani

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and five other accused, who were arrested by Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with cruise ship drug raid case, have been shifted to the common cell of Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail after their COVID report came negative, the superintendent of Arthur Road Jail said on Thursday. 

They were earlier lodged at the quarantine barrack of the Arthur Road Jail here.

However, the special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court is hearing a plea for bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in the matter. Earlier on Wednesday, the Mumbai Court adjourned the hearing on bail applications of Aryan Khan and others for today.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in its reply, filed in the special court said that the agency`s investigation has revealed Aryan Khan`s role in illicit procurement and distribution of contraband. The agency further said that Aryan Khan used to procure drugs from Arbaaz Merchant who was found in possession of six grams of charas during the raid.

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on the Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2. 

 

