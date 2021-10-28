Aryan Khan case: Hrithik Roshan says 'If these are facts, it's truly sad' in new post

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, on Wednesday, took to social media to express his views on the recent developments in the controversial Aryan Khan drugs case.

He had earlier penned a long post about Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau and showered his support on the star kid. In the post, he had told him that God gives 'only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play' and asked him to stay resilient through difficult times.

The 'War' actor recently shared an explainer video by Faye D'Souza about Aryan Khan's case on his Instagram story and along with it, he wrote, "If these are facts, it's truly sad."

Take a look at his Instagram story:

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday had adjourned the bail hearing in the cruise party drugs case on Wednesday. The court will continue hearing the pleas of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha in the case today, October 28, 2021.

The single-judge bench adjourned the hearing of bail applications filed by Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha for Thursday when NCB will present its arguments. Justice Sambre said the matter would be heard after 2:30 pm today (October 28).

Earlier on Tuesday, the NCB opposed the bail plea filed by actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who was arrested earlier this month in the cruise drugs seizure case, alleging the 23-year-old was not just a consumer of drugs but also involved in illicit drug trafficking, according to PTI.

The agency also claimed that Aryan Khan and a woman named Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan's manager, were tampering with the evidence and witnesses in the case in an attempt to derail the investigation.

On the other side, Aryan Khan's advocates submitted to the HC an additional note, stating that he has nothing to do with the allegations and counter-allegations that are being circulated between the NCB's zonal director Sameer Wankhede and certain political personalities.

For the unversed, Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3, 2021, by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) along with his friend Arbaaz Merchant (26) and fashion model Munmun Dhamecha (28). The trio is presently in judicial custody. While Aryan Khan and Merchant are lodged at the Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai, Dhamecha is at the Byculla women's prison.

(With PTI inputs)