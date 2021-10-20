Aryan Khan denied bail by Mumbai court in drugs case, here's how netizens react

MUMBAI: A special court in Mumbai on Wednesday refused to grant bail to Aryan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and two others in connection with the seizure of banned drugs.

Aryan, 23, was arrested on October 3 with seven others when the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a drugs party onboard a cruise ship. He is currently in Arthur Road prison. A number of social media users voiced their opinions on the matter and called the order 'harassment'.

Take a look at some of the posts below:

"He is paying the price of being a star kid."

"Iske toh piche hi paddd gye sbh."

"Really sad.. hopefully high court will pass the positive order."

"Had ho rhi hai yeh toh galat baat hai usko torture kr rhe hai bail kio reject kr rhe hai had ho gyi."

"God tests those whom he love the most . He tests their patience and turns their hardships into loads of happiness and succes !!"

"My fullest sympathies. Feeling sorrowful of Mr. Sharukh Khan's fame, publicity and his compassion."

"This is too much now…. Rapists and murders get bail on bail and the court does this to someone who is arrested based on his watsapp chats?"

"Phle bar etna ghuma rahe ha esko ye game kuch or to nhi chl rhe."

Since Aryan's arrest, many Bollywood celebrities have come out in support of Shah Rukh on social media including superstar Hrithik Roshan, filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, Farah Khan, Hansal Mehta, comedian Johnny Lever, Raveena Tandon, Pooja Bhatt, Vivek Vaswani, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Sussanne Khan among others.

Shah Rukh's close friend and superstar Salman Khan, who stays a few minutes away from his residence Mannat in suburban Bandra, has visited him quite a few times since the arrest of Aryan Khan.

Many ardent fans of Shah Rukh have often been photographed outside his residence and the court extending their solidarity with the family with banners.