Aryan Khan drugs case: Bombay HC to hear his bail plea on October 26

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan will have to stay in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail, at least for 5 more days as the Bombay High Court has decided to hear his bail plea in the drugs case on October 26, 2021. Aryan Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha's bail applications were rejected by Mumbai’s Special NDPS Court on Wednesday, October 20.

Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde in the court said, 'The bail which was rejected by the magistrate, we are requesting for tomorrow or Monday'. Justice Sambre ordered the bail application of Aryan to be heard on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

Besides Aryan, model Munmun Dhamecha's bail application was also mentioned, and the hearing has been kept for Tuesday.

This morning, father and superstar Shah Rukh Khan rushed to meet son Aryan at Arthur Road Jail and swam through an ocean of reporters and paps on duty. He even greeted a few onlookers who stood there for his glimpse.

Meanwhile, after Mumbai’s Special NDPS Court denied bail to Aryan and others in the cruise party drugs case on Wednesday, social media was abuzz with reactions.

Special Judge V V Patil, designated to hear cases related to the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, rejected the bail pleas of Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and fashion model Munmun Dhamecha.

Aryan Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 for alleged conspiracy, possession, consumption, purchase and trafficking of drugs. The trio is presently in judicial custody. While Aryan Khan and Merchant are lodged at the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai, Dhamecha is lodged at the Byculla women's prison here.

Aryan Khan and others accused in the case have been booked for offences under Sections 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the NDPS Act, according to PTI.

The NCB has arrested 20 people in connection with the cruise party drugs case so far including 18 males and 2 females - all lodged in separate jail barracks.