Aryan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan denied bail in drugs case, Bollywood calls it 'outragerous'!

Soon after Aryan Khan and two others were denied bail in drugs case, social media erupted with reactions with many Bollywood stars slamming it. 

Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was refused bail in the drugs case by Mumbai’s Special NDPS Court on Wednesday. The bail application of all three accused including Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha has been rejected in relation to the cruise party drugs case. 

Soon after the bail was denied, social media erupted with reactions with many Bollywood stars slamming it. Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia, who directed SRK in Raees wrote: Outrageous !!! You are saying there is a “possible” connection to his “international” racket based on “WhatsApp” chat recovered from his phone, that you confiscated on a “bust” where he “had nothing” ?And you have been fishing for days and yet not found anything?  #FreeAryanKhan

Hansal Mehta wrote: The travesty continues. The ordeal continues.  Heartbreaking.

Special Judge V V Patil, designated to hear cases related to the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, rejected the bail pleas of Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and fashion model Munmun Dhamecha.

Aryan Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 for alleged conspiracy, possession, consumption, purchase and trafficking of drugs. The trio is presently in judicial custody. While Aryan Khan and Merchant are lodged at the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai, Dhamecha is lodged at the Byculla women's prison here.

Aryan Khan and others accused in the case have been booked for offences under Sections 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the NDPS Act, according to PTI.

Based on a tip-off that a rave party was scheduled on a cruise ship, an NCB team raided the Goa-bound cruise on October 2 evening and allegedly seized drugs. Several persons including Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested.

The NCB has arrested 20 people in connection with the cruise party drugs case so far including 18 males and 2 females - all lodged in separate jail barracks.

 

