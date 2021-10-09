हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shah Rukh Khan

Aryan Khan drugs case: Byju's temporarily halts ads featuring Shah Rukh Khan

Byju's, a popular Ed-tech company, has temporarily dropped ads featuring Shah Rukh Khan amid the arrest of his son Aryan Khan in a drugs case.

Aryan Khan drugs case: Byju's temporarily halts ads featuring Shah Rukh Khan
Pic courtesy: YouTube

New Delhi: IPO-bound Ed-tech major Byju's has temporarily halted advertisements featuring its brand ambassador and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, as his son Aryan Khan undergoes a drug bust probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Reliable Sources told IANS on Saturday that Byju's has stopped all ads featuring Shah Rukh Khan, apparently after social media users criticised the Ed-tech company for endorsing ads featuring the actor, who has been the Byju's brand ambassador since 2017.

When reached, a spokesperson for Byju's declined to comment on the matter.

Byju`s is on an acquisition spree this year. Overall, it has acquired nine businesses this year. The Ed-tech giant is also exploring an initial public offering (IPO) which could value the company at around $40 billion - $45 billion.

Shah Rukh Khan has over 42 million followers on Twitter and 26.5 million followers on Facebook-owned Instagram.

