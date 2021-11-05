हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan drugs case witness Kiran Gosavi sent to police custody till Nov 8

Kiran Gosavi, who is a key witness in Mumbai drugs seizure case in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan had been arrested, was held by Pune City Police in connection with a 2018 cheating case.  

Aryan Khan drugs case witness Kiran Gosavi sent to police custody till Nov 8
File Photo

MUMBAI: The Pune court on Friday (November 5) sent Kiran Gosavi, an independent witness in the NCB cruise raid case and an accused in a cheating case registered with Faraskhana police station of Pune, to police custody till November 8.

Earlier, Gosavi was sent to police custody till November 5. On October 28, Gosavi, a key witness in the Mumbai cruise drugs case in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan had been arrested, was held by Pune City Police in connection with a cheating case of Rs 18 lakh in the year 2018.

He had duped one Chinmay Deshmukh, promising to give job in Malaysia and collected Rs 18 lakh. Deshmukh was sent on a tourist visa to Malaysia and according to the complainant (Deshmukh), Gosavi had assured him that the tourist visa would be converted once he lands in Malaysia. But he had to return to India before the expiry of the tourist visa.

Deshmukh had filed a complaint against Gosavi in 2018 and a chargesheet was filed in the case. Since then, he was on the run. On October 31, the Pune Police lodged one more case against Kiran Gosavi, an NCB witness in the drugs-on-cruise case, at Wanowarie Police Station for threatening victim and conspiracy related sections.

The Pune City Police informed that Gosavi has been booked under sections 420, 409, 506(2), 120(b) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arms act 3(b) for threatening victim and conspiracy related sections.

This was the third case lodged against him.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Aryan Khanaryan khan ncbAryan Khan bailAryan Khan drugs casekiran gosaviShah Rukh KhanNCB
Next
Story

Diwali 2021: Shweta Bachchan celebrates with Amitabh, Jaya and brother Abhishek, silver chairs from Jalsa are back

Must Watch

PT44S

Cuteness Alert! A desi toddler goes viral for going grocery shopping