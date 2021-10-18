Aryan Khan gets spiritual counselling from NCB counsellor, vows to ‘work for poor'

New Delhi: Aryan Khan, who is currently lodged in Arthur Road jail following his alleged involvement in illegal drugs, has been getting spiritual counselling from the NCB counsellor.

Not only that, all the other counsellors from different religions have been giving him life lessons and also taught him the path of truth. Along with Aryan, other accused were also given counselling sessions by the NCB officials after they were arrested. These counsellors also included people from the ISKCON Temple.

Apart from this, in order to involve the jail inmates into the path of spirituality, the NCB office has kept Bible, Quran Sharif and Bhagavad Gita for them. These books are available in both hindi and Urdu languages so that people can choose as per their choice.

Aryan along with other accused promised the NCB officials to work for the upliftment of the country and will also work for the welfare of the poor and will never do anything that would besmirch his name in the future.

Khan also told NCB he will never get involved in any wrongdoings, will work for society and specially for the underprivileged people of the society.

Meanwhile, on October 15, Aryan Khan. who was arrested in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case, spoke to his parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan via video call from inside Mumbai`s Arthur Road Jail on Friday, informed jail officials.

According to the order of the High Court, all the accused or prisoners who are logged in the jail amid COVID-19 can talk to their family members twice a week via video call."Aryan was on the call for 10 minutes with his parents, and a jail official was present with him during the call," said the official.

There are a total of 3,200 prisoners in the Arthur Road jail. As per the guidelines of the jail amid the pandemic, people are not allowed to visit the inmates. They can only speak to them over the phone.Inmates are allowed 10 minutes to talk to their family members.An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on the Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2.

(With inputs from ANI)