‘Aryan Khan is arrested because of his Muslim identity’, says ex J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti

New Delhi: Ex Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has commented on Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s, 23 years old son Aryan Khan’s arrest in a drugs case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Mufti called it a targeted attack against Aryan as he belongs to the Muslim community.

Her comment has stirred controversy and now the Rashtriya Ulema Council has condemned it. Many men and women members of the council visited the NCB office on Monday and extended their support to NCB zonal officer Sameer Wankhade.

Talking to Zee News, Asif Kureshi, President of Rashtriya Ulema Council said, “To save today’s generation from the menace of drug addiction, this investigation is vital.”

Members of the Rashtriya Ulema Council talking to Zee News said, “Mehbooba Mufti’s comment is completely false. We do not think it is targetted attack against a Muslim but an investigation agaisnst drug nexus and drug peddlers. Consumption of drugs is very common in Bollywood.”

The NCB on October 2 evening raided a cruise ship that was going from Mumbai to Goa and made a seizure of 13 grams of Cocaine, 5 grams of MD, 21 grams of Charas and 22 pills of MDMA and 1.33 lakhs in cash. Aryan Khan was also present on the cruise ship and was detained along with seven others Arbaz Seth Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal by the officials. The next day he and Arbaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested. No recovery of drugs was made from Aryan personally.