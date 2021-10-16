हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan tells NCB officials 'I will work for poor, shun wrong path' during counselling in prison

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who is in prison, has promised NCB officials to work towards uplifting the poor during a counselling session in prison as per a PTI report.

Aryan Khan tells NCB officials &#039;I will work for poor, shun wrong path&#039; during counselling in prison
File photo

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan assured NCB officials during counselling that he would work for the welfare of the poor and never do anything that would besmirch his name in the future, an official said on Saturday.

Aryan (23) is currently lodged in Arthur Road prison here after he was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau following an alleged drug seizure from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2.

During counselling by officials including NCB's zonal director Sameer Wankhede and social workers, Aryan said after his release, he will work for "social and financial uplift of the poor and downtrodden" and never do anything which could bring him publicity for the wrong reasons, said an agency official. "

He said 'I will do something that will make you proud of me,' the official added.

After the arrest, Aryan along with seven other accused including two women arrested by the NCB underwent a counselling session.

A special court for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases would pass the order on Aryan's bail plea on October 20.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Aryan Khanaryan khan caseAryan Khan arrestNCBMumbai Drugs CaseAryan Khan drugs caseShah Rukh KhanGauri Khan
Next
Story

Deepika Padukone calls Hrithik Roshan a 'clown' as he dances to 80s songs during his gym sesh - Watch

Must Watch

PT4M27S

No need to speak to me through media: Sonia Gandhi to G-23 leaders