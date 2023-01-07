topStoriesenglish
Aryan Khan's pic with Pakistani actress Sadia Khan goes VIRAL on social media, check it out

Actress Sadia shared the picture on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Throwback to the New Year's Eve."

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 08:37 PM IST
New Delhi: Dating rumours of Aryan Khan and Nora Fatehi surfaced when both were spotted partying in Dubai on New Year's Eve. Now a picture of Aryan posing with Pakistani actor Sadia Khan at the party has also appeared online and has now taken over the internet.

Actress Sadia shared the picture on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Throwback to the New Year's Eve." She can be seen in a black dress and overcoat, while Aryan looks dapper in a maroon tee and blue denim paired with a white jacket.

Earlier, the pictures of Suhana, Karan, Nora Fatehi and Aryan Khan from the party went viral. Karan Johar also attended the same party with Manish Malhotra, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

On the work front, Aryan has now completed writing the script of his first project, a web series. He will be making his debut as a director-writer in the industry.

