As Chaitra Navratri begins amid coronavirus scare, Kangana Ranaut urges people to take spiritual route, practice yoga

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday sent out her best wishes to people across the country as Chaitra Navratri began today and along with the post, she also attached an important message on what to do during the 9-day long festival amid the coronavirus outbreak. The pandemic has hit the world drastically and hence, to contain the spread of the deadly virus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown for 21 days from Wednesday. So, what to do in such a circumstance? Kangana has a solution to it.

Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel are observing fast for nine days and they will utilise the time in doing yoga and spiritual awakening. In a video, Kangana also urged people to look at the brighter side of the picture and not think that the situation is dull. She said that if the circumstances are forcing us to stay away from our loved ones and family, we should use to come closer to ourselves.

Watch the videos here to know more and how you can utilise your time. The videos were shared by Rangoli on Twitter.

We are sharing our Navratri routine here.... do watch pic.twitter.com/0Jklko6OHn — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 25, 2020

Here’s 2nd Navratris Video, please watch pic.twitter.com/0GWSWhUAP3 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 25, 2020

Chaitra Navratri will end on April 2 with Ram Navami celebrations. There are four types of Navratris, out of which the Chaitra (spring) and Shardiya Navratri (autumn) is celebrated.

Kangana is currently in her hometown Manali and is observing the festival with her family.