As Janhvi Kapoor turns 24, here are some lesser-known facts about the actress!

Mumbai: Actress Janhvi Kapoor turns 24-year-old today (March 6) and good wishes from friends and family have showered her way. Ever since her debut film ‘Dhadak’ which released in 2018, she has grown immensely as an actor and created a name for herself in the industry. Moreover, looking at her releases lined up for this year, the star surely has an exciting future ahead!

On her birthday, we take a look at some interesting and lesser-known facts about the young actress:

- Janhvi Kapoor, the daughter of the late legendary first female superstar of Indian cinema Sridevi and the film producer Boney Kapoor.

- The actress has one biological sister Khushi Kapoor and two half-siblings actor Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. She is the niece of actors Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor.

- She did her schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai and then flew to California to pursue an acting course at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute.

- Her debut film ‘Dhadhak’ was a huge commercial success. She also won the Zee Cine Award for Best Female Debut for the film.

- Janhvi Kapoor is the current brand ambassador of the popular cosmetics brand Nykaa. She has featured in many of their digital, TV and print advertising campaigns.

Happy Birthday, Janhvi Kapoor!