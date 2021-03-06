हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Janhvi Kapoor

Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Her best pictures with mom Sridevi and dad Boney Kapoor

As part of her birthday celebrations, we decided to scroll through Janhvi's best pictures with her biggest supporters - mom Sridevi, father Boney and her younger 'sista' Khushi Kapoor. Take a look.

Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: The 'Gunjan Saxena' star, Janhvi Kapoor turns 24-years-old on Saturday (March 6) and good wishes have started pouring her way on her special day. Janhvi made her acting debut with romantic-drama ‘Dhadak’ in 2018 and has worked her way up to be one of the top upcoming actresses in Bollywood. 

Her parents and siblings have played a huge role in supporting her breakthrough in the industry and she shares a great relationship with all of them. 

As part of her birthday celebrations, we decided to scroll through Janhvi's best pictures with her biggest supporters - mom Sridevi, father Boney and her younger 'sista' Khushi Kapoor. Take a look.

On the work front, Jahnvi has a bunch of exciting releases lined up for this year. She will be next seen in the film ‘Roohi’ co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma on March 11. 

Her other upcoming projects include ‘Dostana 2’ alongside Kartik Aaryan and Laksh Lalwani and Anand L. Rai's film 'Good Luck Jerry’ with Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth and Neeraj Sood.

We wish the actrrss a very Happy Birthday!

