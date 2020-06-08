हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kareena Kapoor

As lockdown restrictions ease, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and other Bollywood stars take over Mumbai

Picture of the Pataudis in and about Mumbai has taken over social media. Kareena was dressed casually in a black printed outfit, Saif wore a white kurta-pyjama set and was seen navigating Taimur.

As lockdown restrictions ease, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and other Bollywood stars take over Mumbai
Images Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Mumbai on Sunday saw a galaxy of stars on the streets as the coronavirus lockdown restrictions eased a bit. Some were busy with their physical training, some took to the streets for a stroll and some were seen with their pets. The famous Marine Drive saw a huge crowd of masked Mumbaikars walking and jogging down the lane. Star couple Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur also stepped out of their home to enjoy an evening at the Marine Drive.

Picture of the Pataudis in and about Mumbai has taken over social media. Kareena was dressed casually in a black printed outfit, Saif wore a white kurta-pyjama set and was seen navigating Taimur.

Take a look:

The paparazzi, meanwhile, also spotted a masked Rakul Preet Singh with her friends and in the suburbs and Arbaaz Khan’s rumoured girlfriend Giorgia Andriani with her pet.

Check out the photos here:

(Images Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

India had been under complete lockdown since late March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since Monday, a few outdoor activities have been allowed. Places of worship, malls and restaurants are re-opening across most states as under ‘Unlock-1’.

Kareena Kapoor Saif Ali Khan Taimur Ali Khan marine drive Unlock 1 coronavirus lockdown
