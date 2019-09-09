close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle receives birthday wishes from Justin Trudeau

She is also a recipient of the highest civilian awards in India, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan.

Asha Bhosle receives birthday wishes from Justin Trudeau

Mumbai: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wished veteran singer Asha Bhosle on her 86th birthday.

Bhosle on Sunday shared a message sent by Trudeau on Twitter. It read: "It is a great pleasure to send you best wishes and warmest congratulations on the occasion of your eighty sixth birthday."

The Indian singer captioned: "On my 86th birthday, I feel happy that my achievements have put India on the world music map where world leaders acknowledge my presence. Thank you to PM Trudeau of Canada."

Bhosle started her career in the 1940s. With a career spanning over six decades, the 86-year-old has given her fans several hit songs like "Raat akeli hai", "Kajra mohabbat wala", "Dum maro dum" and "Zara sa jhoom loon main" among several others.

She is also a recipient of the highest civilian awards in India, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan.

 

Tags:
Asha BhosleJustin TrudeauAsha Bhosle Birthday
Next
Story

Shoot of 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood' was living hell: Tom Hanks

Must Watch

PT20M45S

PM Narendra Modi addresses UN Conference on combating land desertification