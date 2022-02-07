हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Lata Mangeshkar

Asha Bhosle shares childhood photo with Lata Mangeshkar, misses old times

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday due to multiple organ failure at the age of 92.

Asha Bhosle shares childhood photo with Lata Mangeshkar, misses old times

Mumbai: Iconic singer Asha Bhosle is grieving the demise of her beloved sister and nation’s nightingale Lata Mangeshkar. Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday night, Bhosle, 88, posted a picture from their childhood days, in which she looks adorable with her beautiful sister. In the caption, she wrote, "Bachpan ke din bhi kya din the. Didi and I." Several members of the film fraternity and fans poured in supporting comments.

"Adorable," A R Rahman wrote. Hrithik Roshan dropped a heart emoticon. "Hum sub aapke saath hai ma`am #lataji hum sub ke #dilo main hai hamesha raheygi," a fan added.

The iconic singer got admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Several celebrities attended her last rites at Shivaji Park on Sunday including actor Shah Rukh Khan, actor Ranbir Kapoor, actor Aamir Khan, actor Shraddha Kapoor, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, singer Anuradha Podwal, musician Shankar Mahadevan, actor Vidya Balan and her husband and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur.

For the final rites, Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to pay his last respects.Two-day national mourning will be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar, government sources informed on Sunday.

