Lata Mangeshkar once brought tears in Jawaharlal Nehru’s eyes with her rendition of Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon

New Delhi: ‘Nightingale of India’ Lata Mangeshkar once brought tears in the eyes of former Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s eyes with her soulful singing of the patriotic song ‘Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon’. The singer, who had an illustrious career of almost eight decades, shared this in 2014, at an event in Mumbai to mark the 51st anniversary of the immensely popular patriotic song.

Lata Mangeshkar revealed that she was approached by the song lyricist Kavi Pradeep just a day before the event to perform. The singer had earlier declined to sing as there was no time for rehearsal but on Kavi’s insistence she ended up singing the song on January 27, 1963, at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi in front of former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

‘Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon’ was written in honour of the Indian soldiers who died in the India-China War of 1962.

Recalling her first performance on the song's 51st anniversary, Lata revealed that after her performance ended, Pandit Nehru wanted to meet her. “At first I was nervous, thinking I have committed some mistake,” the veteran singer revealed.

She continued, “But when I met Panditji (Nehru), I saw tears in his eyes.. ‘Lata, tumne aaj mujhe rula diya’,” she said, quoting him.

Jawaharlal Nehru was devastated over the defeat India suffered at the India-China war.

Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on Sunday (February 6) at 8.12 am. The singer succumbed to death after suffering from multiple organ failure post Covid-19, announced Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai, where she was admitted.

The legendary singer is the recipient of three National Film Awards, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Bharat Ratna, among other honours. Lata Mangeshkar had sung songs in over thirty-six Indian languages and a few foreign languages as well.