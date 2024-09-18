New Delhi: Actress Asha Negi's cryptic social media post has generated buzz, hinting at a possible career change and leaving fans eagerly curious about her new venture. In her latest Instagram post, the actress can be seen in a white waistcoat-like top adorned with brown and green patterns.

The post, captioned "A new perspective, a new path — thinking of changing careers.. how about photography..?" features Asha holding a camera, leaving fans speculating about her next move.

Have A Look At The Post:

Asha Negi’s latest picture with a camera has fans speculating whether she’s gearing up for a new show or exploring a personal passion. With her followers buzzing over the mystery, only time will tell if this is a promotional teaser or a glimpse into a new chapter of her career.

Asha Negi debuted in 2010 with 'Sapnon Se Bhare Naina' and gained widespread recognition as Purvi Deshmukh in 'Pavitra Rishta', which made her a household name. In 2020, she ventured into Bollywood with 'Ludo' and has since appeared in web shows like 'Abhay'.