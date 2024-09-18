Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2795223https://zeenews.india.com/people/asha-negis-cryptic-post-sparks-excitement-about-her-new-venture-2795223.html
NewsLifestylePeople
ASHA NEGI

Asha Negi's Cryptic Post Sparks Excitement About Her New Venture

Asha Negi debuted in 2010 with 'Sapnon Se Bhare Naina' and gained widespread recognition as Purvi Deshmukh in 'Pavitra Rishta'. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2024, 08:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Asha Negi's Cryptic Post Sparks Excitement About Her New Venture (Image: @ashanegi/ Instagram)

New Delhi: Actress Asha Negi's cryptic social media post has generated buzz, hinting at a possible career change and leaving fans eagerly curious about her new venture. In her latest Instagram post, the actress can be seen in a white waistcoat-like top adorned with brown and green patterns. 

The post, captioned "A new perspective, a new path — thinking of changing careers.. how about photography..?" features Asha holding a camera, leaving fans speculating about her next move.

Have A Look At The Post: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Asha Negi (@ashanegi)

Asha Negi’s latest picture with a camera has fans speculating whether she’s gearing up for a new show or exploring a personal passion. With her followers buzzing over the mystery, only time will tell if this is a promotional teaser or a glimpse into a new chapter of her career.

Asha Negi debuted in 2010 with 'Sapnon Se Bhare Naina' and gained widespread recognition as Purvi Deshmukh in 'Pavitra Rishta', which made her a household name. In 2020, she ventured into Bollywood with 'Ludo' and has since appeared in web shows like 'Abhay'.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Madhya Pradesh's Shocking Daughter Market Exposed
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Halts Bulldozer Action
DNA Video
DNA: Kejriwal Resigns, Atishi Becomes Delhi's New CM
DNA Video
DNA: Lebanon Pager Explosions Shocks World
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim QR Code Battle Continues Over Waqf Bill
DNA Video
DNA: Gangajal and Gita Controversy at Roorkee Urs
DNA Video
DNA: Barawafat Slogans Spark Controversy in Siddharthnagar
DNA Video
DNA: Who Turned Bappa Into 'Bhaijaan'?
DNA Video
DNA: 3 Terrorists Killed in Baramulla, Kishtwar Encounter Continues
DNA Video
DNA: Ghaziabad Shocker- Juice Shop Owner Caught Mixing Urine in Juice for Six Months