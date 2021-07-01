Ashish Chowdhary pens heartfelt note for Raj Kaushal, calls him ‘big brother, my guiding light’!

New Delhi: Filmmaker-director Raj Kaushal’s sudden demise to a heart attack on early Wednesday morning (June 30), shook his family, friends and fans. Raj was 49 years old. His close friend and actor Ashish Chowdhary took to his Instagram account to share the immense pain that he feels at the death of his ‘big brother’ and ‘guiding light.

“My big brother, my guiding light, my happy quotient, my pamper-me-lots person, is gone. My brother who supported me fiercely like my sister Monica who I also lost, is gone.” writes the actor.

He further states that he is going to stay strong as Raj has instilled positivity and gratitude in him. “But yet, he’s filled positivity and gratitude real hard in me. He’s taught me well. To survive any storm. And I’ll do the same today. For him. I love you forever, my Rajiee. Until then my bro. Until we meet again.”

Ashish shared this note along with pictures of him and the filmmaker over the years.

Actor Arshad Warsi who appeared in Raj's last directorial Anthony Kaun Hai? in 2006, took to his Twitter account to share his loss and describe the goodness of late filmmaker’s character. “Today I lost a very dear friend, my condolences to his family. Known Raj Kaushal, for years, done a film with him, enjoyed every minute of his company. I have never seen a frown on his face, he was always smiling, always there if you needed him…will miss you brother… RIP,” tweeted Arshad.

Today I lost a very dear friend, my condolences to his family. Known Raj Kaushal, for years, done a film with him, enjoyed every minute of his company. I have never seen a frown on his face, he was always smiling, always there if you needed him…will miss you brother… RIP. pic.twitter.com/5HpVNvxJ8r — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) June 30, 2021

Other celebrities like Neha Dhupia, Onir, and Vicky Kaushal also shared their condolences for the filmmaker.

He is survived by his wife, actress and TV presenter Mandira and two kids - son Vir and daughter Tara.