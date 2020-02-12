हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ashish Chowdhry

Ashish Chowdhry to take a day off from work on Valentine's Day

Ashish plays business tycoon Mrityunjay Roy, aka MJ.

Ashish Chowdhry to take a day off from work on Valentine&#039;s Day

Mumbai: It's going to be a day off for actor Ashish Chowdhry on Valentine's Day, as he plans to spend quality time with wife Samita and his children.

Ashish is currently a part of the ongoing TV show "Beyhadh 2".

"My son Agasthya has recently fractured his arm, and though it is normal for children to get hurt, I am feeling sorry that I couldn't spend too much time with him during a time that is difficult for him. So, I am taking two days off during Valentine's Day and will go on a weekend trip that will be a strictly no-mobile-holiday. It is a perfect time to pamper my wife and make her feel loved, as she has been complaining about my unavailability," Ashish said.

In Sony TV show, Ashish plays business tycoon Mrityunjay Roy, aka MJ.

 

Tags:
Ashish ChowdhryValentine's DaySamita Chowdhry
Next
Story

Adnan Sami on Padma Shri flak: Okay if they didn't like it

Must Watch

PT17M22S

News 50: Watch top news stories of the day