Asif Basra, can't be true: Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor and other Bollywood celebs mourn actor's death

New Delhi: Actor Asif Basra's sudden death has left Bollywood shocked. Asif, who was a familiar face of the industry, died allegedly by suicide in Dharamshala on Thursday. The 53-year-old actor was found hanging in a private residential complex, police said.

"He hanged himself around 12-12.30 today. We are investigating the matter. We have sent the body for post-mortem... Prima facie it is a case of suicide," Kangra Senior Superintendent of Police Vimukt Ranjan told reporters here.

As Asif Basra's death news broke, members from the film fraternity paid tributes to the actor.

Actress Kareena Kapoor, with whom Asif co-starred in 'Jab We Met' in a pivotal role, shared, "Rest in peace, Asif Basra. Heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones."

Actress Anushka Sharma, who produced 'Paatal Lok', the web series in which Asif recently acted, took to her Instagram stories to mourn his demise. She wrote, "My sincere condolences and prayers with the family and loved ones. RIP Asif Basra."

Shraddha Kapoor posted a heartbreaking emoji to express her tribute.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, "It is unbelievable, yet another loss of a dear friend Asif Basra - gem of a talent & full of life personality Rest In Peace My Friend - More power to family."

It is unbelievable, yet another loss of a dear friend #AsifBasra - gem of a talent & full of life personality

Rest In Peace My Friend - More Power to Family pic.twitter.com/6j6yW4z4Oy — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) November 12, 2020

Director Hansal Mehta tweeted, "Asif Basra! Can't be true... This is just very, very sad."

Asif Basra! Can't be true... This is just very, very sad. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) November 12, 2020

His tweet was quoted by actor Manoj Bajpayee, who wrote, "What? This is too shocking!! Shot with him just before Lockdown!!! Oh My God!!!"

What? This is too shocking!! Shot with him just before Lockdown!!! Oh My God!!! https://t.co/alfYTGxChH — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) November 12, 2020

"In shock. Can't believe that we have lost him. Asif Basra. Used to meet him so often at the park jogging. He would tell me not to jog sideways, I might loose balance and hurt myself," filmmaker Onir tweeted.

Rahul Dholakia, who directed Asif Basra in the National Award winner 'Parzania' and in the Sanjay Dutt-starrer 'Lamhaa', said, "I mean why would he?? Very Sad - had directed him in Parzania (Chagan), in Lamhaa ( the Darzee ) and also in society... Very sad to hear about his passing !! Asif Basra, hope you are at peace."

Shocked to hear about Basra!! What a wonderful actor and a jovial fellow - I mean why would he ?? Very Sad - Had directed him in Parzania ( Chagan) , in Lamhaa ( the Darzee ) - and also in society - Very sad to hear about his passing !! #asifbasra Hope you are at peace. — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) November 12, 2020

Meanwhile, casting director Mukesh Chhabra tweeted, "This can't be true Asif Bhai, we have done so much work together from 'Kai Po Che' to 'Hostages 2'. I can not believe this! Whatttt is happening?"

This can’t be true Asif Bhai, we have done so much work together from Kai Po Che to Hostages 2

I can not believe this!

Whatttt is happening??????????? #asifbasra — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) November 12, 2020

Asif Basra had been part of several movies and TV shows, including 'Jab We Met', 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai', 'Kai Po Che!', 'Paatal Lok' and 'Hostages 2'.

The actor's body was recovered by police officials. He had rented a property in McLeodganj about five years ago and visited the place regularly.

In his over two-decade career, Asif Basra played supporting parts in many critically-acclaimed features such as 'Black Friday', 'Parzania' and 'Outsourced'.