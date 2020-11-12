हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Asif Basra

Actor Asif Basra dies by suicide in Dharamshala

Asif Basra was found hanging in a private complex in Dharamshala.

Actor Asif Basra dies by suicide in Dharamshala
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@/asiftheactor (file)

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Asif Basra, who featured in supporting roles in films such as 'Jab We Met' and 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai', allegedly died by suicide on Thursday. He died in McLeod Ganj in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala near a cafe located on FC Gibada Road. The city police has began its investigation in the case and the cause of the suicide is yet to be ascertained. 

"Film actor Asif Basra was found hanging in a private complex in Dharamshala. The forensic team is at the spot and police is investigating the matter," SSP Kangra Vimukt Ranjan told news agency ANI.

It has been learnt that Asif Basra was living in a rented house in McLeod Ganj since five years. He shared the space with a female friend.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)

