AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan Praises his 'Baby' Tiger Shroff's Abs with a Witty Take on his Heropanti Dialogue

New Delhi: In the latest #AskSrk session, SRK was asked, "Sir woh abs abhi bhi hai ya butter chicken ne dabaa diye #AskSRK"

To which the superstar hilariously replied with praises for the young action star, Tiger referring to his debut film, Heropanti's famous dialogue. He wrote- As my baby Tiger Shroff famously said " doosron ke aate nahu mere jaate nahin" ha ha

Tiger will soon be seen in 2 of the biggest films of this year with 'Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan' and 'Ganapath' this year. SRK's Pathaan continues to break records and he will further be seen in 'Jawan' and 'Dunki'.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, `Pathaan` was released on January 25, a day before Republic Day 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

`Pathaan` has received a massive response from viewers and SRK`s fandom globally has warmly welcomed the actor to his movie after four years. The film also entered the Rs 100 crore club on its opening day. It has already collected Rs 364 crore in India in 8 days.

The film marks SRK`s return to the silver screen after four years. It`s an action-spy film. Salman Khan appears in an extended cameo as his character from the `Tiger` movies, which are also a part of the new shared universe that YRF has set up.