Madhuri Dixit

At 54, Madhuri Dixit is a stunning diva in black leather dress, see pic

Actress Madhuri Dixit looked gorgeous as ever as she slipped into a black leather dress at the trailer launch of her upcoming series 'The Fame Game'.

At 54, Madhuri Dixit is a stunning diva in black leather dress, see pic

Mumbai: 'Dhak Dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit has given another glimpse of her being timeless beauty with her latest social media post. Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, Madhuri, 54, shared a string of pictures in which she looks jaw-dropping gorgeous, wearing a black leather dress.

She kept her hair wavy and paired the dress with gold hoops and pointed-toe heels. Fans and fellow members of the film fraternity poured praises in the comments section.

"Helloooo sexy," filmmaker Farah Khan wrote. Mouni Roy and Urvashi Rautela dropped heart emojis. 

"Wow so gorgeous pictures Madhuri madam," a fan chimed in.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri's Netflix series 'The Fame Game' will premiere on February 25. 

