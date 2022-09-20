NewsLifestylePeople
INDIA VS AUSTRALIA

Athiya Shetty is all hearts as her rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul scores a fifty against Australia!

Rahul scored 55 runs off just 35 balls with the help of 4 fours and 3 sixes.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 10:32 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • Rahul scored 55 runs off just 35 balls with the help of 4 fours and 3 sixes.
  • The right-handed batter smashed three massive sixes as he tore into Australia`s bowling.

Trending Photos

Athiya Shetty is all hearts as her rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul scores a fifty against Australia!

New Delhi: Actress Athiya Shetty was extremely happy as her boyfriend and Team India vice-captain KL Rahul scored a half-century during the ongoing first T20I of the three-match series against Australia at PCA Stadium in Mohali.

Rahul scored 55 runs off just 35 balls with the help of 4 fours and 3 sixes. The right-handed batter smashed three massive sixes as he tore into Australia`s bowling.

Taking to Instagram, Athiya shared KL Rahul`s picture and captioned it with a red heart emoji. The batter was finally dismissed by Josh Hazlewood in the 12th over of the innings.

Earlier, Australia captain Aaron Finch had won the toss and opted to bowl first.

KL Rahul and Athiya have been dating for a while now and the actress was also seen with KL on a few tours of India. Athiya is the daughter of famous Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty.

The lovebirds made their relationship official the previous year as the Indian cricketer wished his ladylove on her birthday with a cute social media post featuring Athiya and himself.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The 'Social Analysis' of the Mohali MMS Case
DNA Video
DNA: Not players... Leaders want trophies!
DNA Video
DNA: 2000 VVIPs bid a last farewell to the Queen of Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Internet service started in Siachen
DNA Video
DNA: 'International' pattern of attacks on Hindu temples
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The 'Nakab' of the 'Hijab Premi' gang will descend today!
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Baduan Masjid' or 'Mahadev's Temple'?
DNA Video
DNA: Dream of riding bike in air to come true!
DNA Video
DNA: Futuristic electric plane is here!