Athiya Shetty is all hearts for beau KL Rahul's romantic Valentine's Day post, see pic

New Delhi: Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty who is dating Indian cricketer KL Rahul spent Valentine's Day with her beau as per the cricketer's latest Instagram post. On Monday, KL Rahul shared a mushy post for Athiya and wished her on Valentine's Day.

In the picture, Athiya and KL Rahul were seen posing for a mirror selfie, twinning in white outfits. Athiya was all hearts for KL Rahul's big romantic gesture on social media as she commented below the post with a heart emoji.

See the post and her reaction:

Indian cricketer KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty had made their relationship official last year, rather Instagram official! On Suniel Shetty's daughter's birthday in 2021, Rahul posted adorable loved-up pictures online, confirming their relationship.

Reports of them being a couple first hit in 2019 as rumours mills were abuzz with them dating each other. Their social media interactions and PDA has often grabbed the headlines.

They often leave their fans surprised with their mushy social media posts about each other. It is no secret that Athiya and KL Rahul are a thing and have been dating for the last couple of years. In fact, Athiya reportedly also travels with the cricketer on his international cricket tours.