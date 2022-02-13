हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day 2022: 5 fun ideas to celebrate if you're single; check them out!

Here's how to live it up and own Valentine's Day if you're single but not ready to mingle.

Valentine&#039;s Day 2022: 5 fun ideas to celebrate if you&#039;re single; check them out!
Pic courtesy: Pixabay (Representational image)

New Delhi: Valentine's Day is finally approaching and all couples are already planning their romantic day in full swing. Although it's a day dedicated to partners and couples in a relationship, that doesn't mean that singles feel left out on this beautiful day.

Even if you're single, you can go out for a scrumptious lunch, take a self-care day or indulge in a movie marathon. There are a million things to do if you know how to do it right! Take a deep dive into self-love and be your own Valentine on 14th February.

Here are a few ideas to spend Valentine's Day solo:

 1. Buy yourself a gift: Is there an item on your wishlist that you are waiting for the right time to buy? Valentine's Day is the right time to do so. Dig into your wallet a bit deeper and treat yourself for once. You will not regret it.

2. Spa Day: Pamper yourself on Valentine's Day with a fun day at the spa. Get the full body massage, manicures, pedicures, anything relaxing under the sun that you can think of. Let your body relax and loosen up. Your mind will feel much fresher and more relaxed after the session.

3. Go on a date: Who said you need two people to go on a date? You can totally visit a scenic cafe, art museum, park or movie theatre all by yourself and enjoy it to the fullest. Make sure to dress up and put on your best cologne!

4. A friendly get-together: Host a party at home for all your single friends and celebrate the joys of being single together! Doesn't that sound like a good idea? Whip up easy to make snacks and get a few bottles of wine for the classy occasion. You can dance, sing and talk with the people who love you the most, isn't that what Valentine's Day is all about?

5. Have a karaoke night: Single but still want to enjoy romantic tunes? Don't just listen to love songs and get sappy but sing along and let your emotions out! Yes, call up your best friend and whip up a playlist of your favourite songs that you'd like to perform. Sing them loud and clear, like the real rockstar you are.

Happy Valentine's Day!

