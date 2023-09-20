Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul Spell Elegance In Traditional Outfits From Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations, Fans Call Them 'Cuties'

New Delhi: Power couple Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. After a hush-hush relationship, they had a grand wedding and have not shied away from expressing love for one another on social media. On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the couple attended the Puja and looked stunning in traditional outfits.

Athiya and Rahul looked no less than a dreamy couple full of love and light. Athiya stunned in a red embroidered saree, and Rahul donned a white kurta. Both made goofy faces and donned a wide smile while posing for the shutterbugs giving out major couple goals. Fans have flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis. One wrote, 'Cuteness level: off the charts', 'Cuties to the core,' read another one.

The couple got married in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty's Khandal farmhouse. After a 4-year romance, Athiya and her cricketer beau KL Rahul tied the knot in an intimate house wedding in Khandala. Athiya shared the pictures from her wedding with KL Rahul and wrote, " “In your light, I learn how to love…” Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

The couple looked absolutely stunning in the clicks as both donned in pastel ethnic outfits. Athiya and KL are all smiles for the camera as they pose in their wedding outfit.