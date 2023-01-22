Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Check Haldi photo of bride-to-be from her film shoot

NEW DELHI: Superstar Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are all set to tie the knot in an intimate close-knit family affair on Monday (Jan 23). The wedding ceremony kicked off with a cocktail night at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse on Saturday. While we still wait for pictures and details to come in from the wedding ceremony, we came across a throwback photo of Athiya from her film 'Motichoor Chaknachoor'.

The picture shows Athiya shooting for a Haldi sequence with veteran actor Navni Parihar. Athiya looks extremely pretty in a peach outfit and is carrying flower petal earrings. Navni, who played her mother in the 2019 comedy-drama film 'Motichoor Chaknachoor', also starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui as male lead. Take a look at Athiya Shetty's Haldi photo from her film, and looking at it, we are sure that the actress is going to be one awesome bride.

Also Read: LIVE Updates | KL Rahul Athiya Shetty Marriage Ceremonies: Suniel Shetty's Khandala bungalow is all lit up

Reports state that there will be around 100 guests at the wedding and the couple has imposed a no-phone policy. Cellphones will reportedly be confiscated of all wedding guests during the wedding.

While there is no official confirmation yet, names of celebrities, who would reportedly be an integral part of the lavish event, have been doing the rounds for a while. Actors such as Jackie Shroff, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor are expected to be a part of the wedding ceremony.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty made their relationship official on Instagram in 2020. Ever since the couple has been sharing mushy posts on social media and have put their online PDA on full display. If reports are to be believed, Athiya and Rahul were introduced to each other through a common friend at a party, and they hit it like fire. Four years after dating each other, the duo decided to take things to next level and are all set to be 'husband and wife'.