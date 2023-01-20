Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding on Jan 23: Couple to host gala bash for star guests after IPL - Report

New Delhi: When it's about a mix of Bollywood and cricket, who wouldn't be excited? So that explains why all eyes are set on actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul's hush-hush wedding set to take place on January 23, 2023. Well, Suniel Shetty's daughter will be getting married at his Khandala farmhouse called Jahaan and the hosts have tried their best to keep the marriage ceremony details under wraps.

ATHIYA SHETTY-KL RAHUL TO HOST A WEDDING BASH

Now, reports are rife that Athiya and KL Rahul will throw a grand bash after the IPL (Indian Premier League) wraps in May. Their wedding is going to be a private affair with only family and close friends in attendance. According to a report in Times Of India, due to their busy work schedules, the couple will host a grand bash for friends and celebs only after the IPL. Social media too has been abuzz with such reports.

The Shettys are tight-lipped about the impending wedding but preparations are in full swing as is evident at the groom-to-be's apartment which is fully decked up. It is going to be a three-day gala affair with Mehendi and Sangeet ceremonies. Ahead of the wedding, bride-to-be Athiya was spotted at a salon, happily smiling at the paps with that 'glow' on her face.

KL RAHUL-ATHIYA SHETTY WEDDING GUEST LIST

The wedding festivity will begin on January 21 including Sangeet and Mehendi ceremonies. According to the Hindustan Times report, it is going to be a close-knit affair with only fam-jam and Athiya's BFF Akanksha Ranjan as attendees. Brother Ahan and his parents might also be performing at Athiya's wedding ceremony.

Reportedly, guests will be staying at a five-star property near the venue. Several reports suggest that Anna's close friends including superstar Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, Akshay Kumar, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli, among others will be attending the wedding.