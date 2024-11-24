Athiya Shetty Proudly Cheers As Dad-to-be KL Rahul Makes History In Perth Test Match: ‘The One Who Never Gives Up’

Athiya Shetty proudly celebrated her husband KL Rahul's stellar performance in the Perth Test match, where he set new records alongside teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Athiya recently took to Instagram to honor her cricketer husband KL Rahul for his outstanding performance in the first Test match against Australia at the iconic Optus Stadium, Perth. Sharing a heartfelt post, she described him as “The one who never gives up, never backs down.” The post resonated with her followers, who showered love on the couple and cheered for KL Rahul's incredible feat on the field.

Have a look at her post here:

KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal created history with a record-breaking 201-run opening partnership, marking the highest opening stand by Indian players on Australian soil. This phenomenal effort surpassed the legendary Sunil Gavaskar and Krishnamachari Srikkanth's 191-run stand at the Sydney Test in 1986.

Notably, this double-century partnership is also the first of its kind for Indian openers in Australia, a testament to the duo's skill and resilience against challenging conditions. While Yashasvi Jaiswal reached his fourth double century, KL Rahul delivered a steady knock of 77 runs before being dismissed by Mitchell Starc.

India's commanding position in the match, bolstered by a 46-run lead after a strong performance with the ball, sets the stage for a promising result as the game unfolds.

On the personal front, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul recently announced they are expecting their first child, adding a new chapter to their joyous journey together. Married for over a year, the couple shared the news with their fans on Instagram, revealing their baby is due in 2025.

Athiya, who debuted in Bollywood with Hero (2015) alongside Sooraj Pancholi, is known for her grace on and off the screen. Her most recent film, Motichoor Chaknachoor (2019), saw her in a memorable role opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Athiya and KL Rahul's relationship continues to inspire their fans, blending love, mutual respect, and unwavering support. As they gear up for parenthood, Athiya's touching tribute to her husband's success in the Perth Test reflects their beautiful bond.