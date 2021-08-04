Athiya Shetty shares post on Monday blues, new BFF Anushka Sharma reacts!

New Delhi: Seems like Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty are new BFFs in B-Town. Well, after turning muse for Athiya in her latest Instagram pics, Anushka has now reacted on Athiya’s picture with a cute comment.

Sharing a post on her Instagram handle, Athiya wrote, “monday blues.”

In the picture, Athiya can be seen holding a sipper of blueberry shake while sitting in her car. Although her face is hidden in the pic but her photography skill was appreciated by her fans in another picture where the same sipper is placed on a table.

Among all her fans, her new bestie Anushka also commented on the picture and wrote, “You’re really stepping up on your fitness goals in the last leg.”

“Had to bid farewell,” Athiya replied.

For the unversed, the besties who are currently in United Kingdom as Anushka is with her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli and Athiya is with her rumoured boyfriend, and cricketer KL Rahul who are there for a five-match Test series.

Rahul and Athiya have been rumoured to be dating for a while now. While both Rahul and Athiya have remained quiet about their relationship status, photos and the exchanges between the duo on social media have often hinted the fans of a love connection.

Reports of them being a couple first hit in 2019 as rumours mills were abuzz with them dating each other. Athiya recently shared a brand photoshoot picture with KL Rahul on the same social media platform.