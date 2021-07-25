हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma turns muse for new BFF Athiya Shetty, shares pics from UK!

Seems like Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty are new BFFs of B-Town. Well, these fresh pictures of Anushka says so. So, in order to make our Sundays even better, Anushka shared a series of pictures of herself on her Instagram and credited Athiya for the clicks.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Seems like Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty are new BFFs of B-Town. Well, these fresh pictures of Anushka says so.

So, in order to make our Sundays even better, Anushka shared a series of pictures of herself on her Instagram and credited Athiya for the clicks.

Sharing a series of photos, Anushka wrote, “10 thousand steps and some nice photos on the way @athiyashetty..”

 

In the pictures, the new mommy can be happily seen posing for the shutterbugs. She opted for a white shirt paired with blue ripped-jeans, and she completed her look with a pair of white sneakers.

For the unversed, Anushka is currently in United Kingdom along with her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli. On the other hand, Athiya is also in UK with her rumoured boyfriend, and cricketer KL Rahul and the duo has been rumoured to be dating for a while now.

 

