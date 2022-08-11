NewsLifestylePeople
SUNIEL SHETTY

Athiya Shetty shares throwback pic on dad Suniel Shetty’s birthday

Athiya Shetty shared throwback pictures on dad Suniel Shetty's birthday. The 'Dhadkan' actor turned 61 today.

Last Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 12:00 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Athiya Shetty shares throwback pic on dad Suniel Shetty’s birthday

Mumbai: Actor Athiya Shetty shared adorable pictures on her father Suniel Shetty on his birthday with a sweet message on social media. 

Taking to her Instagram stories, the actor dropped old pictures with her father and penned down birthday wishes. In the picture, Suniel was seen planting a kiss on the cheeks of young Athiya. She was dressed in white net sleeves dress. Sharing the picture, she captioned, "Happy birthday, Papa. Love you so much!" 

Athiya also posted a video where a father-daughter duo could be seen dancing and having fun. The 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' actor hopped into her father's shoulder and both started to groove on Bollywood hit songs. She wrote, "Thank you for always carrying me tall no matter what." 

In the other picture, it showed little Athiya wearing a sunglass, while Suniel holds her up with his hands. Athiya also gave glimpses of the birthday celebration with a picture of her parents. In the image, the 'Hera Pheri' actor was seen wearing a blue sweatshirt with a heavy beard look and a ponytail. On the other hand, her wife Mana Shetty was dressed in a black outfit and flashed her lovely smile towards the camera. 

Further extending the birthday greetings Suniel's son Ahan shared pictures on his Insta stories. 

Suniel a.k.a `anna,` who turned 61 today is among some of the most fitness-conscious stars of Bollywood. He keeps on motivating his fans to stay fit by posting their individual workout pictures on social media. 

In a career span of over 25 years, he has given some blockbusters movies to the industry. Suniel Shetty made his debut in Bollywood with `Balwan`(1992) movie alongside late actor Divya Bharti and the film was a super hit. Meanwhile, the daughter of Suniel Shetty, Athiya, recently made her debut on YouTube as she opened her channel on the particular social media platform and was last seen in 'Motichoor Chaknachoor', alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She made her acting debut with Salman Khan's 'Hero' along with Sooraj Pancholi in the year 2015. The film failed to impress the audience at the box office.  

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The Story of Jeremy Lalrinnunga
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Secret Raid
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's dual policy on terrorism
DNA Video
DNA: Side effects of Freebie politics
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 11, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Lesson for those who do politics on Tricolor
DNA Video
DNA: Excessive workout can negatively impact our body
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi compares Congress party's black march with black magic
DNA Video
DNA: Will RJD be able to fulfill the promises made in 2020?
DNA Video
DNA: Nitish will have to compete with these leaders before PM Modi in 2024 elections