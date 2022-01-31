Aww! Ranbir Kapoor wraps his arms around Alia Bhatt in a cute selfie with their private chef: See pic

New Delhi: Mush alert! Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were recently seen posing for a cute selfie with their private chef Shastry and the picture is all things cute and warm.

In the selfie, Shastry is seen posing with the two lovebirds, Ranbir in the middle holds both Alia and Shastry close and flaunts his pearly whites in the pic. Alia looked beautiful in a no-makeup look and seemed super content in Ranbir's arms.

Along with the picture, their private chef also wrote a note about his experience as their chef.

He wrote, "Two years ago, I started out by assisting @chefharsh as a Private Chef for you @aliaabhatt #ranbirkapoor . It’s now been 6 months since I started cooking for y’all and it’s been exciting and a learning experience every single day since. Looking forward to cooking you crazier meals now! @chefharsh , all this isn’t possible without your constant support, guidance and most of all, trust. #privatechef #PandaGang."

Take a look at the picture:

The duo is said to be dating each other for almost four years now. The two fell in love on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra' and have since been inseparable

Speaking about the film 'Brahmastra', the project will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead. Touted to be a fantasy drama, the movie will be hitting the theatres on September 9, 2022.