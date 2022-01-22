Neetu remembers late Rishi Kapoor on wedding anniversary, shares happy pictures!

New Delhi: Neetu Kapoor remembered her husband and late actor Rishi Kapoor on their wedding anniversary which is celebrated today i.e on Jan 22 (Saturday).

Sharing happy pictures on her social media she wrote, “In remembrance…” with a heart emoji.

The candid pictures were taken on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show when the duo appeared together for an episode on the most-popular comedy show.

Their fans showered their love for the couple and also cherished their beautiful memory. Neetu’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also reacted on the post.

Riddhima also wished her parents on their anniversary via Instagram Stories. Riddhima shared a picture of Neetu with her arms around Rishi and added a heart emoji.

For the unversed, Rishi and Neetu got married in 1980. The duo is proud parents of two kids – Riddhima and Ranbir Kapoor.

While their son Ranbir made his career in showbiz, it was her sister Riddhima who stayed away from the glitz and glamour world and is a successful fashion and jewellery designer. She is married to businessman Bharat Sahni in New Delhi and the couple has a daughter named Samara Sahni.

Rishi battled Leukaemia (blood cancer) for two years before breathing his last at HN Reliance hospital in Mumbai on April 30, 2020. The actor par excellence underwent treatment for it in New York for a year.

On the workfront, Neetu will be next seen sharing screen space with Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in `Jug Jugg Jeeyo.`