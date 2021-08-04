हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ayushmaan Khurrana

Ayushmaan Khurrana shares emotional message on Kishore Kumar's birth anniversary

Ayushmaan Khurrana is currently shooting for 'Doctor G' in Bhopal which also happens to be Kishore Kumar's birthplace. 

Ayushmaan Khurrana shares emotional message on Kishore Kumar&#039;s birth anniversary
Pic Courtesy: Movie still

Mumbai: Ayushmaan Khurrana took to social media on Wednesday to pay an emotional tribute to legendary singer-actor, Kishore Kumar, on his birthday.

Wishing the late Kishore Kumar on his birth anniversary, Ayushmaan sang Kishore Kumar's popular song 'Chookar mere mann ko' with a mashup of 'Moh moh ke dhaage' from his film 'Dum Laga ke Haisha' in a short video post.

The singer-actor wrote that he could not sleep the previous night because it is Kishore Kumar's birthday. "Happy birthday Kishore da! You don't sleep the entire night and then record this early in the morning. And you don't get sleep coz it's Kishore da's birthday."

Ayushmaan is currently shooting for 'Doctor G' in Bhopal which also happens to be Kishore Kumar's birthplace. The actor wrote about the coincidence. "And I'm in his state MP! Bhopal is treating me well. Khandwa, his birthplace is just two hours away from here."

Aysuhmaan dressed in a casual T-shirt is accompanied by pianist Akshay Varma who trained the actor for 'Andhadhun' and now for 'Doctor G'. He wrote, "And pls welcome @akshayvarma04, my musician friend, who trained me with the piano in Andhadhun. And now he's training me with the dialect for Doctor G! As of now 'Tu jo kahe jeewan bhar tere liye main gaaoon.' The song of an artiste who is immortal. #HappyBirthdayKishoreDa."

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ayushmaan Khurranakishore kumar birth anniversaryKishore KumarHappy birthday Kishore Kumar
Next
Story

Singer-rapper Honey Singh's wife accuses him of having 'casual sex with multiple women', seeks Rs 10 cr compensation

Must Watch

PT5M29S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired; August 4, 2021