हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana gets a cool animation avatar, becomes Adarshmann!

In a new endorsement for a car brand, Ayushmann will be seen in a cool new animation avatar called Adarshmann.

Ayushmann Khurrana gets a cool animation avatar, becomes Adarshmann!

Mumbai: Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has made a name for himself by always surprising audiences with his out of the box thinking when it comes to his film choices. Looks like his philosophy is the same when it comes to his brand endorsements! 

In a new endorsement for a car brand, Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen in a cool new animation avatar called Adarshmann. As this character, the youth icon of India will be seen talking to the people of India about what respect truly stands for. Check out his animated avatar:

Ayushmann says, “I have always believed in delivering fresh ideas through new and emerging formats. Therefore, I was excited with the concept of Adarshmann as a platform to connect with the fans to talk about respect as an extension to the successful brand campaign for Urban Cruiser. I’m glad to take forward this campaign and keen to engage with the audience in this new avatar.”

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ayushmann KhurranaAdarshmannAyushmann Khurrana films
Next
Story

From Rhea Chakraborty, Arjun Rampal, Karan Johar to Bharti Singh - Celebs under NCB scanner in drugs case
  • 1,01,23,778Confirmed
  • 1,46,756Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M45S

Rahul Gandhi's statement on agricultural law