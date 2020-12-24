Ayushmann Khurrana gets a cool animation avatar, becomes Adarshmann!

Mumbai: Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has made a name for himself by always surprising audiences with his out of the box thinking when it comes to his film choices. Looks like his philosophy is the same when it comes to his brand endorsements!

In a new endorsement for a car brand, Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen in a cool new animation avatar called Adarshmann. As this character, the youth icon of India will be seen talking to the people of India about what respect truly stands for. Check out his animated avatar:

Ayushmann says, “I have always believed in delivering fresh ideas through new and emerging formats. Therefore, I was excited with the concept of Adarshmann as a platform to connect with the fans to talk about respect as an extension to the successful brand campaign for Urban Cruiser. I’m glad to take forward this campaign and keen to engage with the audience in this new avatar.”