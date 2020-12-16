हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
actor ayushmann khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana misses performing on stage, people screaming at his gigs

The actor has posted a picture from one of his past gigs on Instagram to share how much he misses performing live.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram/ayushmannk

Mumbai: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana misses performing live, and says he also misses touching the hands of fans at gigs.

The actor has posted a picture from one of his past gigs on Instagram to share how much he misses performing live.

"I miss the stage. I miss people screaming at my gigs. I miss touching the hands of the crowd. I miss being part of the crowd of a local artiste's gig somewhere in Eastern Europe. I miss being missed when I get late for my concert," he wrote with the image.

 

Ayushmann's friends and fans loved the post, and started commenting. Actor Rajkummar Rao dropped a heart emoji, while actress Maanvi Gagroo wrote: "What a pic AK."

The actor is currently busy shooting Abhishek Kapoor's 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' in Chandigarh. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor. In the romantic movie, Ayushmann will play a cross-functional athlete. The film is expected to release next year.

 

Tags:
actor ayushmann khurranasinger Ayushmann khurranaMusic concertslive gigs
