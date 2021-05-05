Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap experiences ‘meltdowns and breakdowns’ amidst COVID-19 pandemic, shares ordeal - Watch

New Delhi: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife, author and director Tahira Kashyap has opened up about the blues that she has been feeling amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

Tahira took to her Instagram on Tuesday (May 4) to share a video of herself talking about her current mental state and extending compassion and love to everyone suffering.

In the video that Tahira captioned, “Feeling vulnerable... let’s stick together”, the ‘The 12 Commandments of Being a Woman’ writer said, “You know I often come across captions like 'found it cute might delete it later'. That has been happening to me quite a lot except that I'm not feeling cute at all. There is anger, there is frustration, there is despair, often meltdowns and breakdowns and feeling of being defeated and these emotions never make it to my social media but today I feel like sharing and I don't think I'm gonna delete it later. I'm sorry for all that we are going through. As much as I want to say I understand your pain I really can never understand and perhaps the same goes the other way around too.”

Confessing that we need to accept the reality and that we have a right to be angry, Tahira stressed the need to take out some time for a silent prayer.

“Some pains are physical some mental not comparing which one is tougher. The battle is on and we're losing out on a lot of soldiers. But in these times amidst all the feeling that you're going through I request you to accommodate a silent prayer, some compassion, and a heart to share. We have every right to feel anger, every right to voice your opinion this we must there is no humanity in being delusional. But keep a portion of the day to pray and have a heart to share. Just wanted to share this,” said Tahira.

Earlier, Ayushmann and Tahira had contributed to the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Relief Fund to help the people hit by the COVID pandemic in the state.

Ayushmann and Tahira were high-school sweethearts and tied the knot in 2008. The couple are also parents to son Virajveer and daughter Varushka.

On the work front, Ayushmann, will be seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Doctor G, and Anek.